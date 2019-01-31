Throngs gather near Japan embassy to mourn SKorean sex slave

Participants hold pictures of deceased Kim Bok-dong, one of former South Korean sex slaves who were forced to serve for the Japanese military in World War II, during a weekly rally near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Hundreds of South Koreans mourned the death of Kim during the rally demanded reparations from Tokyo over wartime atrocities. The banners read: "We will never forget the life of Kim Bok-dong." Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea -- Hundreds are gathering near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul for the funeral of a South Korean woman forced as a girl into a brothel and sexually enslaved by the Japanese military in WWII.

The mourners Friday were surrounded media as a hearse carrying Kim Bok-dong stopped in front of a bronze statue of a girl representing the thousands of Asian women experts say were forced into front-line brothels by the Japanese.

Kim, who was 92, had been an outspoken advocate for the so-called "comfort women," the euphemism given to the women by the Japanese and embraced by some of the victims over the term "sex slave." They have called for reparations from Tokyo and a fuller apology than what Japanese leaders have previously offered.