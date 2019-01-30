Chiesa nets hat trick as Fiorentina routs Roma 7-1 in cup

Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, left, celebrates with his teammate Luis Muriel after scoring during the Italian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Fiorentina and Roma, at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (Claudio Giovannini/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

MILAN -- Federico Chiesa scored his first career hat trick as Fiorentina routed 10-man Roma 7-1 on Wednesday to advance to the Italian Cup semifinals.

Roma was already 4-1 down before forward Edin Dzeko was sent off in the 72nd minute for dissent.

Fiorentina will next face either Juventus, which has won the league and cup double the past four seasons, or Atalanta. The two sides were playing later in Bergamo.

Roma has struggled this campaign after selling the backbone of its squad in the offseason, but had won four of its past five matches.

However, it started badly and Chiesa netted twice in the opening 18 minutes and also hit the post.

Aleksandar Kolarov got one back for Roma in the 28th but Luis Muriel restored Fiorentina's two-goal advantage shortly after.

Roma was better at the start of the second half but its defense let it down again and Marco Benassi extended Fiorentina's tally before Dzeko lost his head.

Chiesa completed his hat trick in the 74th before going off minutes later to a standing ovation.

There was still time for substitute Giovanni Simeone to score twice.

It was the first time Roma had conceded six goals or more in an Italian Cup match since May 1961, also against Fiorentina.

