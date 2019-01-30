 
News

Thousand lose power in central Indiana amid extreme cold

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/30/2019 9:28 AM
hello

INDIANAPOLIS -- Duke Energy crews are working to restore power to thousands of central Indiana residents who lost power amid dangerously cold temperatures.

About 5,200 Duke Energy customers were without power Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' north side and adjacent areas of Hamilton County. Another 1,000 outages were reported near Kokomo, about 40 miles north of Indianapolis.

The utility is investigating the cause of the outages, which came during the coldest temperatures in years over much of the Midwest.

The National Weather Service says the temperature fell to minus 11 degrees (negative 23 degrees Celsius) shortly after sunrise Wednesday in Indianapolis, tying the record low for the date set in 1966.

The U.S. Postal Service said it would suspend mail delivery on Wednesday in parts or all of several Midwest states, including Indiana.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 