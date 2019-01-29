Brazil issues 5 arrest warrants in deadly mine dam collapse

hello

A woman covered in mud protests against Brazilian mining company Vale at the entrance of the company office, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. There is mounting anger directed at Vale amid questions about the area's largest employer following an apparent lack of a warning siren ahead of Friday's collapse of a dam at one of its dams that has killed dozens. Associated Press

A woman covered in mud protests against Brazilian mining company Vale at the entrance of the company office, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. There is mounting anger directed at Vale amid questions about the area's largest employer following an apparent lack of a warning siren ahead of Friday's collapse of a dam at one of its dams that has killed dozens. Associated Press

A woman covered in mud, kneels next to a graffiti that reads in Potuguese "Assassins," during a protest at the door of the Brazilian mining company Vale, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. There is mounting anger directed at Vale amid questions about the area's largest employer following an apparent lack of a warning siren ahead of Friday's collapse of a dam at one of its dams that has killed dozens. Associated Press

A firefighters drinks water as he works on a site where a body as found inside as vehicle stuck in the mud, days after a dam collapse in Brumadinho, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Firefighters on Monday carefully moved over treacherous mud, sometimes walking, sometimes crawling, in search of survivors or bodies four days after a dam collapse that buried mine buildings and surrounding neighborhoods with iron ore waste. Associated Press

Women covered in mud light candles during a protest against Brazilian mining company Vale at the entrance of the company office, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. There is mounting anger directed at Vale amid questions about an apparent lack of a warning siren ahead of Friday's collapse of a dam at one of its dams that has killed dozens. Associated Press

A woman covered in mud protests against Brazilian mining company Vale at the entrance of the company office, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. There is mounting anger directed at Vale amid questions about an apparent lack of a warning siren ahead of Friday's collapse of a dam at one of its dams that has killed dozens. Associated Press

Friends and relatives attend the burial of Vale SA employee Edgar Carvalho Santos, victim of the collapsed dam, in Brumadinho, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Officials said the death toll was expected to grow "exponentially," since no had been rescued alive since Saturday. Associated Press

Friends and relatives attend the burial of Vale SA employee Edgar Carvalho Santos, victim of the collapsed dam in Brumadinho, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Officials said the death toll was expected to grow "exponentially," since no had been rescued alive since Saturday. Associated Press

Rescue workers look for victims in the mud at a site where a hotel used to be, days after a dam collapse in Brumadinho, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Firefighters on Monday carefully moved over treacherous mud, sometimes walking, sometimes crawling, in search of survivors or bodies four days after a dam collapse that buried mine buildings and surrounding neighborhoods with iron ore waste. Associated Press

BRUMADINHO, Brazil -- Brazilian authorities issued arrest warrants Tuesday for five people in connection with a dam collapse that killed at least 65 people as it plastered part of a city with reddish-brown mud and iron ore mining waste.

The orders were issued in Sao Paulo and in the state of Minas Gerais, where the collapse happened. They came as rescue crews began a fifth day searching for survivors or bodies, and some families began burying their dead.

Local media reported the warrants included three employees of Vale, the mining company that owned and operated the waste dam that collapsed.

In a statement, Vale said it was collaborating with authorities in the investigation.

However, a spokeswoman couldn't immediately confirm that those being sought worked for the company.

In ordering the arrests, Minas Gerais judge Perla Saliba Brito wrote that the disaster could have been avoided.

It's not believable that "dams of such magnitude, run by one of the largest mining companies in the world, would break suddenly without any indication of vulnerability," the judge wrote in the decision, according to news portal UOL.

The dam was part of an iron ore production complex. Vale is the world's largest producer of the ore, which is the raw ingredient for steel.