Authorities: 2 dead in weather-related crash in Indiana

A cyclists rides down Mishawaka Ave. during a snowstorm Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. (Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via AP) Associated Press

CROMWELL, Ind. -- Authorities say a young couple died in a crash on a snow- and ice-covered road in rural northern Indiana.

The Noble County sheriff's office says 22-year-old Ethan Kiser was driving an SUV on Monday night near Cromwell when it spun into the path of another SUV. The sheriff's office says Ethan Kiser and his wife, 21-year-old Shawna Kiser, died.

The Herald Republican reports Ethan Kiser was a part-time officer with the Ligonier Police Department.

The crash happened after snow hit the area and ahead of a deep freeze that's forecast for Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon for much of the state.

Ball State University classes cancelled from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Thursday. And some Purdue University students signed an online petition seeking to cancel classes Wednesday.