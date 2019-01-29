Indiana officials continue to negotiate power line route

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. -- Officials at a working farm in Indiana that uses nearly century-old techniques say they're hopeful that proposed power lines will be rerouted to avoid the museum's pasture and barnyard.

Steve Dietrich is president of the board for the nonprofit Farm at Prophetstown. He tells The Journal & Courier that officials with the state Department of Natural Resources are still considering where to place the Duke Energy utility lines.

The lines are being moved as part of development along a lake near Prophetstown State Park's entrance in Battle Ground.

Farm officials became concerned about the lines in October, when the utility unveiled three possible routes for the project.

Two of the routes are along state-owned property and one is along private property. Farm officials were told that the cheapest route runs through its site.