The Latest: Far-right Poles protest Auschwitz commemorations

Visitors walk through the cemetery of the former Nazi concentration camp in Terezin, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. A unique collection of some 4,500 drawings by children who were interned at the Theresienstadt concentration camp during the Holocaust now displayed in the Pinkas Synagogue, still attracts attention even after 75 years since their creation. The drawings depict the everyday life as well hopes and dreams of returning home. Associated Press

An actor of the Romania's Jewish State Theatre rehearse the musical drama "The Lights of the Ghetto" a mix of music and stories by Holocaust survivors in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, a day before the premiere on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. About 280,000 Romanian Jews and 11,000 Romanian Roma, or Gypsies, were deported and killed during WWII when Romania was ruled by a pro-nazi regime. Associated Press

