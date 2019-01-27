White House: Trump OK with second shutdown over border spat

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Hispanic pastors in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Associated Press

FILE- In this Jan. 2, 2019, file photo White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Mulvaney says Trump is prepared for another government shutdown if Congress won't work with him to secure the southern border. Mulvaney spoke Sunday, Jan. 27, on CBS' "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday." Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says President Donald Trump is prepared for another government shutdown if Congress won't work with him to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mulvaney says Trump doesn't want to see federal agencies closed again and doesn't want to declare a national emergency either. But he says Trump is prepared to do either.

He says Trump agreed to reopen the government for three weeks to give Democrats a chance to negotiate. Mulvaney says some Democrats agree with Trump's plan to better secure the border, but said they couldn't work with the White House as long as there was a partial government shutdown.

Mulvaney spoke Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday."