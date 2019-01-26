Trump ends shutdown, signs bill to reopen government

A TSA worker checks hands an identification card back to a traveler, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Yielding to mounting pressure and growing disruption, President Donald Trump and congressional leaders on Friday reached a short-term deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue over the president's demands for money to build his long-promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Associated Press

A TSA worker checks an identification card, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Yielding to mounting pressure and growing disruption, President Donald Trump and congressional leaders on Friday reached a short-term deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue over the president's demands for money to build his long-promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Associated Press

President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan 25, 2019, in Washington. Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks into the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, after President Donald Trump says a deal has been made to reopen the government for three weeks. Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan 25, 2019, in Washington. Associated Press

President Donald Trump announces a deal to temporarily reopen the government, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Associated Press

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., accompanied by Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, calls on a reporter during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, after President Donald Trump announces a deal to reopen the government for three weeks. Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., leave a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, after President Donald Trump announces a deal to reopen the government for three weeks. Associated Press

President Donald Trump waves as he walks through the Colonnade from the Oval Office of the White House on arrival to announce a deal to temporarily reopen the government, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has signed a bill to reopen the government for three weeks, backing down from his demand that Congress give him money for his border wall before federal agencies get back to work.

Standing alone in the Rose Garden Friday, Trump said he would sign legislation funding shuttered agencies until Feb. 15 and try again to persuade lawmakers to finance his long-sought wall. The deal he reached with congressional leaders contains no new money for the wall but ends the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

First the Senate, then the House swiftly and unanimously approved the deal. Late Friday, Trump signed it into law. The administration asked federal department heads to reopen offices in a "prompt and orderly manner" and said furloughed employees can return to work.