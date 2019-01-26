Trump ally Stone charged with lying about hacked emails

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, Roger Stone speaks at the American Priority Conference in Washington. Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, has been arrested in Florida. That's according to special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which says he faces charges including witness tampering, obstruction and false statements. Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence. Associated Press

Police work at the entrance of the street where Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, lives, as FBI agents search his property, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stone was charged with lying about his pursuit of Russian-hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's 2016 election bid, with prosecutors alleging that senior Trump campaign officials sought to leverage the publication of the stolen material into a White House victory. Associated Press

In this courtroom sketch Roger Stone, left, a confidant of President Donald Trump, attends a federal court hearing, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stone was arrested Friday in the special counsel's Russia investigation and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe. (Daniel Pontet via AP) Associated Press

In this courtroom sketch Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, second from right, attends a federal court hearing, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stone was arrested Friday in the special counsel's Russia investigation and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe. (Daniel Pontet via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, Roger Stone speaks at the American Priority Conference in Washington. Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, has been arrested in Florida. That's according to special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which says he faces charges including witness tampering, obstruction and false statements. Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence. Associated Press

People holding signs reading "Lock Him Up" argue with a counter protestor outside of the federal courthouse where Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, has a hearing, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stone was arrested Friday in the special counsel's Russia investigation and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe. Associated Press

A protester holds up a sign as Roger Stone, right, a confidant of President Donald Trump, speaks outside of the federal courthouse following a hearing, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stone was arrested Friday in the special counsel's Russia investigation and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe. Associated Press

Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone walks out of the federal courthouse following a hearing, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stone was arrested Friday in the special counsel's Russia investigation and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe. Associated Press

Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, stands outside of the federal courthouse following a hearing, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stone was arrested Friday in the special counsel's Russia investigation and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's confidant Roger Stone has been charged with lying about his pursuit of Russian-hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's 2016 election bid. Prosecutors allege that senior Trump campaign officials sought to leverage the stolen material into a White House win.

The self-proclaimed dirty trickster, arrested by the FBI in a raid before dawn Friday at his Florida home, swiftly blasted the prosecution as politically motivated. Stone proclaimed his innocence and predicted his vindication.

The seven-count indictment provides the most detail to date about how Trump campaign associates in the summer of 2016 actively sought the disclosure of emails the U.S. says were hacked by Russia and then provided to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.