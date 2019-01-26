 
Oscar-winning 'Umbrellas of Cherbourg' composer Legrand dies

 
Associated Press
 
 
Posted1/26/2019 7:00 AM
PARIS -- Oscar-winning composer and pianist Michel Legrand, whose hits included the score for "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" and the song "The Windmills of Your Mind," has died at age 86.

Legrand last performed on stage just two months ago, and practiced piano an hour a day even as fatigue increasingly forced him to economize his energy, said Claire de Castellane, who organized a series of recent solo piano concerts by Legrand. Castellane confirmed his death Saturday, without providing details.

Legrand was born Feb. 24, 1932 and went on to win three Academy Awards, five Grammys and two top awards at the Cannes Film Festival among other honors, according to his official website.

He worked with famed lyricists in Hollywood and on Broadway as well as with French New Wave directors.

