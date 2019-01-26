Rural broadband internet access to expand in N. Indiana

LINDEN, Ind. -- An electric cooperative is expanding broadband internet services in rural parts of northern Indiana, setting the stage for possible economic growth in the region.

Tipmont REMC is rolling out high-speed internet services in Tippecanoe County and the rural towns of Romney, New Richmond and Linden.

Tipmont Spokesman Rob Ford tells the Journal & Courier the cooperative aims to bring broadband internet to its nearly 24,000 members. The first expansion will bring the service to 1,200 members in Linden.

A Purdue University study released last year found that Indiana could see $12 billion in net benefits with statewide investment in broadband.

The study says those benefits include telemedicine, education, business investment, consumer savings and farm income changes. The research examined the benefits of broadband internet installed by Rural Electric Member Cooperatives.

