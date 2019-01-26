 
News

Teachers succeed by framing strikes as for common good

 
By CAROLYN THOMPSON
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/26/2019 11:28 AM
hello
  • About 200 teachers participate in a rally outside Denver Public School headquarters in downtown Denver, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Teachers have overwhelmingly voted to strike but their plans to walk off the job have been placed on hold after the district asked the state to intervene.

    About 200 teachers participate in a rally outside Denver Public School headquarters in downtown Denver, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Teachers have overwhelmingly voted to strike but their plans to walk off the job have been placed on hold after the district asked the state to intervene. Associated Press

  • Becca Hendricks, a math teacher at Emily Griffith High School, addresses a crowd of about 200 assembled outside Denver Public School headquarters, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in downtown Denver. Teachers have overwhelmingly voted to strike but their plans to walk off the job have been placed on hold after the district asked the state to intervene.

    Becca Hendricks, a math teacher at Emily Griffith High School, addresses a crowd of about 200 assembled outside Denver Public School headquarters, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in downtown Denver. Teachers have overwhelmingly voted to strike but their plans to walk off the job have been placed on hold after the district asked the state to intervene. Associated Press

Los Angeles teachers who declared a victory after a six-day strike have added momentum to a wave of activism by educators.

They've tapped a common theme and found success by framing their cause as a push to improve public education, not just get pay raises.

Los Angeles teachers, for example, demanded smaller class sizes and more nurses and counselors for students before returning to work in the nation's second-largest school district Wednesday.

Teachers in Denver, Oakland, Virginia, Texas, Washington and Illinois are planning rallies, marches and, in some cases, strikes of their own. The actions have fed off one another since the movement began last spring in West Virginia.

In several states, governors and lawmakers are moving pre-emptively to address grievances by proposing more money for education.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 