APNewsBreak: N. Carolina Supreme Court chief justice to resign for law school post; Dem. gov. to fill Republican's seat
Updated 1/25/2019 3:59 PM
hello
RALEIGH, N.C. -- APNewsBreak: N. Carolina Supreme Court chief justice to resign for law school post; Dem. gov. to fill Republican's seat.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.