 
Pro Sports

It's official: Atlanta United acquires Pity Martinez

 
By PAUL NEWBERRY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/24/2019 11:06 AM
hello
  • FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez of Argentina's River Plate celebrates after beating Argentina's Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final soccer match in Madrid, Spain. Martinez has been acquired by Atlanta United, bolstering a team that won the MLS Cup championship in just its second season. United announced the long-anticipated transfer on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

    FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez of Argentina's River Plate celebrates after beating Argentina's Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final soccer match in Madrid, Spain. Martinez has been acquired by Atlanta United, bolstering a team that won the MLS Cup championship in just its second season. United announced the long-anticipated transfer on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Gonzalo Martinez of Argentina's River Plate (10) and Wilmar Barrios of Argentina's Boca Juniors battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores first leg final match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Martinez has been acquired by Atlanta United, bolstering a team that won the MLS Cup championship in just its second season. United announced the long-anticipated transfer on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

    FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Gonzalo Martinez of Argentina's River Plate (10) and Wilmar Barrios of Argentina's Boca Juniors battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores first leg final match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Martinez has been acquired by Atlanta United, bolstering a team that won the MLS Cup championship in just its second season. United announced the long-anticipated transfer on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- South American player of the year Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez has been acquired by Atlanta United, bolstering a team that won the MLS Cup championship in just its second season.

United announced the long-anticipated transfer on Thursday. Martinez announced he was leaving River Plate after the Argentine powerhouse won the Copa Libertadores last month.

Terms of the deal were not released, but United reportedly agreed to a transfer fee of $14 million - one of the highest in Major League Soccer history. It's another sign of the club's deep financial resources after setting numerous attendance records the last two years.

Martinez becomes the team's fourth designated player, which means Atlanta will need to make an additional move to stay within MLS salary cap rules.

___

For more AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 