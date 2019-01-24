Former umpire Jim McKean dead at 73

FILE - In this July 22, 1999, file photo, Detroit Tigers' Dean Palmer, left, continues to argue with home plate umpire Jim McKean, right, as manager Larry Parrish holds Palmer back in the second inning of their game against Kansas City, in Detroit. McKean, who umpired 10 no-hitters and three World Series during a big league career from 1973-99, has died. He was 73. Jamie McKean, one of his sons, said McKean died in his sleep early Thursday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Jim McKean, who umpired 10 no-hitters and three World Series during a big league career from 1973-01, has died. He was 73.

Jamie McKean, one of his sons, said McKean died in his sleep early Thursday at Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, near his home. Jim McKean had kidney issues and while at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg around Thanksgiving developed an MRSA infection. He had appeared to have recovered from the infection but remained weakened.

A Montreal native, McKean umpired All-Star Games in 1980, 1982 and 1993, and the World Series in 1979, 1985 and 1995.