Amid wall debate, pope visits Panama with migration in mind

Migrants stand in line on the border bridge between Mexico and Guatemala, as they start applying for Mexican humanitarian visas at the port of entry to Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, across the border from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Thousands of Central American migrants are waiting for Mexican officials to issue them humanitarian visas, which give them permission to be in Mexico for one year and work legally. Associated Press

Workers clean the Suchiate River on the border between Guatemala and Mexico as Central American migrants wait to their migration issues at the bridge, top, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas State, Mexico, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Hundreds of Central American migrants are walking and hitchhiking through the region as part of a new caravan of migrants hoping to reach the United States. Associated Press

Pilgrims attend the opening ceremony and mass of World Youth Day Panama 2019, in Panama City, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Pope Francis will visit Panama on Jan. 23-27. Associated Press

Pope Francis waves to the crowd gathered to attend the Angelus noon prayer he recited from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Pope Francis has prayed for peace in Colombia after the Bogota bombing at a police academy. Francis told faithful in St. Peter's Square Sunday that he wanted to assure the Colombian people of his closeness after the "grave terrorist attack" on Jan. 17 that claimed 21 lives. Associated Press

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis hopes to leave the sex abuse scandal buffeting his papacy behind as he goes to Central America on Wednesday amid a standoff over President Donald Trump's promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and a new migrant caravan heading north.

History's first Latin American pope is the son of Italian immigrants to Argentina and has made the plight of migrants and refugees a cornerstone of his papacy.

He is also expected to offer words of encouragement to young people gathered in Panama for World Youth Day, the church's once-every-three-year pep rally to invigorate the next generation of Catholics in their faith.

Panama Archbishop Jose Domingo Ulloa says Francis' message is likely to resonate with young Central Americans who see the U.S. as a future free of violence and poverty.