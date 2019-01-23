Wintry mix creates slippery roadways in northern Illinois

hello

CHICAGO -- Rain changing to icy snow has caused slippery road conditions in northern Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says interstates in northern and western Illinois were covered with ice and snow Wednesday morning as the weather system pushed through the state. That includes portions of interstates 39, 80, 88 and 90. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the northern and western counties of Illinois until 12 p.m. Wednesday. It warns of 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The Chicago area saw a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow with threats of icing.

Dangerously cold weather is expected to follow the system into Illinois. Minimum wind chills Thursday night are forecast at 25 degrees below zero in Bloomington and 23 below in Champaign. The high in Chicago on Friday is forecast at 3 degrees.