Police arrest 3 men in connection with Marion triple-slaying

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/23/2019 12:04 PM
MARION, Ind. -- Northeastern Indiana police have arrested three men in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and two boys.

The Marion Police Department announced Wednesday that 29-year-old Lemere Jones, 25-year-old Demetrius Jackson and 29-year-old Brittany Drake had been arrested.

Jones and Jackson face preliminary charges that include three counts of murder in the December killings of 42-year-old Javon Blackwell Sr., his 12-year-old son Javon Blackwell Jr. and 11-year-old stepson Jayzon Blackwell. They were slain in a home in the city about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Drake faces a preliminary charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the killings.

Police say Jones and Jackson also face a preliminary murder charge in a November killing.

It wasn't clear if the three suspects have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

