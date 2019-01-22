 
Son of NFL great Deion Sanders commits to South Carolina

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/22/2019 10:37 PM
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina will have some "Prime Time" on its team next season as the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders committed to the Gamecocks on Tuesday night.

Shilo Sanders posted his decision to join the Gamecocks on social media, his video ending with him in a white South Carolina jersey with No. 21 - the number his father made famous during 14 seasons in the NFL.

Shilo Sanders is a 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback from Cedar Hill, Texas, who played for Trinity Christian School. He is considered a three-star prospect and had offers from several schools including Georgia, Tennessee and his father's college, Florida State.

The younger Sanders can make his commitment official on Feb. 6 when players are next eligible to sign with colleges.

