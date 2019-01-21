King holiday draws out Democratic presidential hopefuls
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- As Americans commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.'s contributions to the nation, Democratic presidential hopefuls are fanning out across the country to honor the civil rights leader.
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California used the holiday to announce she's running for president.
Two other senators expected to seek the White House, New Jersey's Cory Booker and Vermont's Bernie Sanders, are attending a rally observing King's birthday in Columbia, South Carolina.
In Washington, former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg are set to speak at a King holiday event. Both are weighing presidential bids.
Two Democrats who have already taken a first step toward a presidential campaign, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, are appearing at King-centered events.