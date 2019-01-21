King holiday draws out Democratic presidential hopefuls

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., greets the audience at George Washington University in Washington, during an event kicking off her book tour. Harris, a first-term senator and former California attorney general known for her rigorous questioning of President Donald Trumpâs nominees, entered the Democratic presidential race on Monday. Associated Press

FILE- In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens as President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, answers her question during the third day of Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Harris, a first-term senator and former California attorney general known for her rigorous questioning of President Donald Trumpâs nominees, entered the Democratic presidential race on Monday. Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- As Americans commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.'s contributions to the nation, Democratic presidential hopefuls are fanning out across the country to honor the civil rights leader.

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California used the holiday to announce she's running for president.

Two other senators expected to seek the White House, New Jersey's Cory Booker and Vermont's Bernie Sanders, are attending a rally observing King's birthday in Columbia, South Carolina.

In Washington, former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg are set to speak at a King holiday event. Both are weighing presidential bids.

Two Democrats who have already taken a first step toward a presidential campaign, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, are appearing at King-centered events.