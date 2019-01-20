 
Zimbabwe president to return home after deadly turmoil

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/20/2019 12:29 PM
HARARE, Zimbabwe -- Zimbabwe's president he will return home and skip the World Economic Forum after a week of turmoil in which activists have said at least a dozen people have been killed in a government crackdown.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa had been under growing pressure to come home from two-week overseas visit as accounts emerged of abuses by security forces, including deaths, dozens of people wounded by gunfire and others hunted down in their homes.

Zimbabwe has seen days of unrest since Mnangagwa announced a sharp rise in fuel prices that made the struggling country's gasoline the most expensive in the world.

Mnangagwa in his Twitter post doesn't mention the violence, saying only that he is returning "In light of the economic situation."

