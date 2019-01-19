Rescue official: Survivors say up to 117 migrants may have died when rubber dinghy capsized off Libya
Updated 1/19/2019 10:54 AM
ROME -- Rescue official: Survivors say up to 117 migrants may have died when rubber dinghy capsized off Libya.
