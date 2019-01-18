The Latest: Judge mulls severity of charges in McDonald case

Special prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes speaks to reporters at the courthouse Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Chicago. Former Detective David March, ex-Officer Joseph Walsh and Officer Thomas Gaffney, three Chicago police officers accused accused of trying to cover up the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald by officer Jason Van Dyke in October 2014, were acquitted by a judge Thursday. Associated Press

Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney, back left, sits next to ex-officer Joseph Walsh, back right, as they listens to a judge's ruling at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 in Chicago. A judge acquitted three Chicago police officers of trying to cover up the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. Judge Domenica Stephenson said that after considering all of the evidence, including police dashcam video of the killing, she didn't find that officer Gaffney, Walsh and David March conspired to cover up the shooting. The officer who shot McDonald 16 times, Jason Van Dyke, was convicted of murder in October and is due to be sentenced Friday. (Zbigniew Bzdak/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) Associated Press

Rev. Marvin Hunter, Laquan McDonald's great-uncle, speaks to reporters after a judge acquitted three Chicago police officers of trying to cover up the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Chicago. Judge Domenica Stephenson said that after considering all of the evidence, including police dashcam video of the killing, she didn't find that officer Thomas Gaffney, Joseph Walsh and David March conspired to cover up the shooting. The officer who shot McDonald 16 times, Jason Van Dyke, was convicted of murder in October and is due to be sentenced Friday. Associated Press

FILE - This combination of Nov. 28, 2018 file photos shows former Chicago Police officer Joseph Walsh, left, former detective David March and former officer Thomas Gaffney, accused of trying to cover up the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald, during a bench trial before Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Judge Domenica Stephenson said Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, that after considering all of the evidence, including police dashcam video of the killing, she did not find that officer Thomas Gaffney, Joseph Walsh and David March conspired to cover up the shooting. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, listens during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. A judge rejected allegations that the shocking video of McDonald's death proved that police officers staged a cover-up in the fatal shooting of McDonald. Van Dyke was convicted in Oct. 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and will likely go to prison for at least several years, if not decades, when he's sentenced Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2016 file pool photo, Judge Vincent Gaughan presides over a hearing for Jason Van Dyke at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago. Gaughan rejected allegations that the shocking video of Laquan McDonald's death proved that Chicago police officers tried to stage a cover-up in the fatal shooting of the black teen. Now another judge must decide how long the officer who pulled the trigger spends behind bars. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune, Pool, File) Associated Press

CHICAGO -- The Latest on the sentencing of the Chicago police officer who fired the shots that killed black teenager Laquan McDonald (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Attorneys at the sentencing hearing for the Chicago police officer who killed black teenager Laquan McDonald have made their arguments about which charge he faces is the most serious.

Judge Vincent Gaughan's decision on whether Jason Van Dyke's second-degree murder or aggravated battery conviction is more serious will help determine the severity of the sentence.

In Illinois, judges are typically required to sentence defendants for the most serious crime for which they're convicted.

The defense wants Van Dyke to be sentenced for the second-degree murder charge, partly because it carries a shorter mandatory minimum prison term of four years.

Prosecutors want the judge to focus on the 16 aggravated battery counts. Each carries a mandatory minimum prison term of six years and sentences for each count may have to be served consecutively instead of concurrently.

___

9:50 a.m.

The sentencing hearing has begun for the Chicago police officer who killed black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Jason Van Dyke, who was booted from the force once he was convicted, was led into court Friday in a yellow jail jumpsuit. His wife and two daughters are at the hearing.

Judge Vincent Gaughan says he'll first hear legal arguments about which is the more serious charge against Van Dyke, who was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery - one for each time he shot McDonald. If he decides the murder charge is more serious, that could lead to a lesser sentence under a complex sentencing equation.

After that legal issue is settled, attorneys will call witnesses to make the case for aggravating or mitigating circumstances before making their final arguments.

___

12:05 a.m.

A judge rejected allegations that the shocking video of Laquan McDonald's death proved that police officers staged a cover-up in the fatal shooting of the black teen.

Now another judge must decide how long the officer who pulled the trigger spends behind bars. Jason Van Dyke was convicted in October of second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He will likely be given prison time when he's sentenced Friday.

But critics of the police department who cheered Van Dyke's conviction are worried after a judge on Thursday acquitted three officers accused of trying to conceal what happened to protect their colleague. He was the first Chicago officer found guilty in an on-duty shooting in a half century and probably the first ever in the shooting of an African-American.

___

