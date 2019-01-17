Iran newspapers, official criticize US arrest of newscaster

Paiman Jebeli, deputy chief of Iran's state IRIB broadcaster gives a press briefing about American-born news anchor who works on Iranian state television's English-language service, Marzieh Hashemi, shown in banner, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Hashemi has been arrested after flying into the U.S., the broadcaster reported Wednesday. The reported detention of Press TV's Hashemi, born Melanie Franklin of New Orleans, comes as Iran faces increasing criticism of its own arrests of dual nationals and others with Western ties, previously used as bargaining chips in negotiations with world powers. Associated Press

In this undated photo provided by Iranian state television's English-language service, Press TV, American-born news anchor Marzieh Hashemi, right, smiles as she stands with her son in Tehran, Iran. The elder son of Hashemi says his mother is being held in the United States, but has not been charged with anything. Hussein Hashemi says she was detained Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, as she was leaving St. Louis for Denver. He says she had filmed a Black Lives Matter documentary in St. Louis after visiting family in New Orleans. (Press TV via AP) Associated Press

Hossein Hashemi, from Denver, son of American-born news anchor Marzieh Hashemi, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. The elder son of Marzieh Hashemi, a prominent American-born news anchor for Iran's state television broadcaster, says she is being held in a U.S. prison, apparently as a material witness. Associated Press

This undated photo provided by Iranian state television's English-language service, Press TV, shows American-born news anchor Marzieh Hashemi at studio in Tehran, Iran. The elder son of Hashemi says his mother is being held in the United States, but has not been charged with anything. Hussein Hashemi says she was detained Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, as she was leaving St. Louis for Denver. He says she had filmed a Black Lives Matter documentary in St. Louis after visiting family in New Orleans. (Press TV via AP) Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iranian hard-line newspapers and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are criticizing the arrest in the U.S. of an American anchorwoman from Iran's state-run English-language TV channel.

The hard-line Vatan-e Emrooz paper on Thursday criticized the detention of Press TV's Marzieh Hashemi as "Saudi-style behavior with a critical journalist." That's a reference to the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Zarif told Press TV that "we have a right to continue to look after her interests" as Hashemi, born Melanie Franklin in New Orleans, also holds Iranian citizenship.

Iranian law, however, does not recognize dual nationalities, which often comes up in Iranian arrests of those with Western ties.

Hashemi's son says she's being held on a material witness warrant after the FBI arrested her.