Federal watchdog says number of migrant children separated from families is greater than administration has acknowledged
Updated 1/17/2019 10:58 AM
hello
WASHINGTON -- Federal watchdog says number of migrant children separated from families is greater than administration has acknowledged.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.