The Latest: Laquan McDonald relative dismayed by acquittal

FILE - in this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, appears for a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, in Chicago. More than three years after the stunning video of the Chicago police shooting of McDonald was made public, one judge on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 is scheduled to announce how long Van Dyke who pulled the trigger 16 times will be imprisoned, and another will say if she believes three other officers lied about what happened to protect him.(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2018 file photo, from left, former Detective David March, Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney and former officer Joseph Walsh appear at a pre-trial hearing in Chicago. The three Chicago police officers are accused of participating in a cover-up of the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald. More than three years after the stunning video of the Chicago police shooting of McDonald was made public, one judge on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 is scheduled to announce how long the officer who pulled the trigger 16 times will be imprisoned and another will say if she believes three other officers lied about what happened to protect him. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool File) Associated Press

FILE - This combination of Nov. 28, 2018 file photos shows former Chicago Police officer Joseph Walsh, left, former detective David March and former officer Thomas Gaffney during a bench trial before Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson is set to announce a verdict Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, for the three Chicago police officers accused of lying in their reports to protect the white officer who fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File) Associated Press

CHICAGO -- The Latest on the trial of three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald (all times local):

3 p.m.

A relative of Laquan McDonald has expressed dismay that a judge acquitted three Chicago officers of trying to cover up the 2014 fatal police shooting of the black teenager.

The Rev. Marvin Hunter, who is McDonald's great uncle, said after the hearing Thursday that "the verdict is that if you are a police officer, you can lie, cheat and steal."

Hunter added that "to say that these men are not guilty is to say that Jason Van Dyke is not guilty."

Van Dyke is the only officer who opened fire on McDonald, hitting him 16 times, including after the teen was on the ground and barely moving. Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in October and is due to be sentenced by a different judge Friday.

Judge Domenica Stephenson expressed skepticism during Thursday's hearing that there was any attempt to cover up the shooting by officers Joseph Walsh, Thomas Gaffney and David March.

___

2:40 p.m.

The judge who acquitted three Chicago officers of trying to cover up the 2014 police shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald explained that the officers at the scene had different vantage points than the dashcam video that was key to convicting the officer who fired the shots.

Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson expressed skepticism during Thursday's hearing that there was any attempt by officers Joseph Walsh, Thomas Gaffney and David March to cover up the shooting, much less proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Police officers in the courtroom gallery clapped a little when Stephenson was done delivering her verdict.

Prosecutors allege that the three officers lied in their reports to try to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke, who fired all 16 shots that struck McDonald.

Van Dyke was convicted in October of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery - one for each shot - and is due to be sentenced by a different judge on Friday.

___

2:20 p.m.

A judge has acquitted three Chicago police officers of trying to cover up the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald to protect another officer who pulled the trigger.

Judge Domenica Stephenson said Thursday that after considering all of the evidence, including police dashcam video of the killing, she did not find that officer Thomas Gaffney, Joseph Walsh and David March conspired to cover up the shooting.

The prosecution's case centered on crucial discrepancies between what was on the dashcam video and what the officers wrote in their reports, contending that the reports' remarkable uniformity was evidence that the officers were trying to protect Van Dyke from criminal prosecution.

But the judge rejected that argument.

The officer who shot McDonald 16 times, Jason Van Dyke, was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in October and is due to be sentenced Friday.

___

12:05 a.m.

A judge is set to announce a verdict for three Chicago police officers accused of lying in their reports to protect the officer who fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson has scheduled a hearing Thursday afternoon to announce her decision in the cover-up trial of David March, Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney. They are charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that the reports written by the three about the October 2014 shooting included some of the same lies they say were designed to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke.

Defense attorneys dismissed any suggestion that the officers created a cover story to help Van Dyke.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder in October. He's scheduled to be sentenced Friday.