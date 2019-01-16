Putin blasts US, West over NATO before Serbia visit

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016 file photo, protesters hold a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest against NATO in downtown Belgrade, Serbia. Vladimir Putin has accused the U.S. and the West of destabilizing the Balkans with NATO expansion policies as Serbia prepares a hero's welcome for the Russian president. Associated Press

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, file photo, a man waves a flag showing Russian President Vladimir Putin, in front of the monument of late Serbian Duke Mihailo Obrenovic, during a meeting where show their support for a referendum in Republika Srpska, in Belgrade, Serbia. Vladimir Putin has accused the U.S. and the West of destabilizing the Balkans with NATO expansion policies as Serbia prepares a hero's welcome for the Russian president. Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony during his meeting with Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Sergei Chirikov/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

In this Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014 file photo, a supporter of Serbian ultranationalist leader Vojislav Seselj holds a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest In Belgrade, Serbia. Vladimir Putin has accused the U.S. and the West of destabilizing the Balkans with NATO expansion policies as Serbia prepares a hero's welcome for the Russian president. Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Vladimir Putin has accused the U.S. and the West of destabilizing the Balkans with NATO expansionist policies as Serbia prepares a hero's welcome for the Russian president.

Putin arrives in Serbia on Thursday for his fourth visit to the Balkan country since 2001.

Serbia has maintained close links with traditional Slavic ally Russia even as the country formally seeks European Union membership. Belgrade has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia over Ukraine and has promised it will stay out of NATO.

Putin told two Serbian pro-government newspapers in an interview published Wednesday that "the policy of the United States and certain Western countries aimed to foster their dominance in the region constitutes a major destabilizing factor."

Neighboring Montenegro joined NATO in 2017 while Macedonia is seeking membership.