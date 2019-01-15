Australian Open glance: Rafael Nadal gets another Aussie

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Associated Press

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Australia's James Duckworth in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia -- A quick look at the Australian Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Rafael Nadal will be testing the loyalty and support of Rod Laver Arena fans when he plays an Australian for the second consecutive match. Nadal beat James Duckworth in straight sets in the first round and his next match is against Matt Ebden. Roger Federer, meanwhile, plays Daniel Evans in an afternoon match at Rod Laver. "I played him at Wimbledon before (in 2016, when Evans lost in straight sets) ... it's not very often you get to play Roger on obviously a pretty big court, I look forward to it," Evans said. Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat Andy Murray in the first round, plays John Millman. In second-round women's matches, second-seeded Angelique Kerber, the 2016 champion, plays qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia and defending champion Caroline Wozniacki takes on Johanna Larsson.

WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 28 degrees Celsius (82 Fahrenheit)

TUESDAY'S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit)

TUESDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Men's 1st round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Mitchell Krueger 6-3, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-1, 6-4; No. 8 Kei Nishikori beat Kamil Majchrzak 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-0, 6-2, 3-0 retired; No. 25 Denis Shapovalov beat Pablo Andujar 6-2, 6-3 7-6 (3); Stan Wawrinka beat Ernests Gulbis 3-6, 3-1 retired.

Women's 1st round: No. 1 Simona Halep beat Kaia Kanepi 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 Naomi Osaka beat Magna Linette 6-4, 6-2; No. 7 Karolina Pliskova beat Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-2; No. 16 Serena Williams beat Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-2; No. 17 Madison Keys beat Destanee Aiava 6-2, 6-2; Laura Siegemund beat Victoria Azarenka (6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

5: number of points that Serena Williams conceded in the first set of her match.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I'm not pregnant. That's the biggest difference" - Serena Williams when asked to contrast her previous appearance in Melbourne with this tournament.

