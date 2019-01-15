 
Sports

Big flex: Tiafoe, 20, stuns Anderson at Australian Open

 
By HOWARD FENDRICH
Associated Press
 
 
Posted1/16/2019 7:00 AM
  • United States' Frances Tiafoe celebrates after defeating South Africa's Kevin Anderson in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

  • United States' Frances Tiafoe celebrates after defeating South Africa's Kevin Anderson in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

  • South Africa's Kevin Anderson waves as he leaves the court after losing his second round match to United States' Frances Tiafoe at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

  • Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates after defeating United States' Mackenzie McDonald in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

  • United States' Mackenzie McDonald hits a forehand return to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

  • United States' Sloane Stephens, left, is congratulated by Hungary's Timea Babos after winning their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

  • United States' Sloane Stephens celebrates after defeating Hungary's Timea Babos in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

  • Hungary's Timea Babos makes a forehand during to United States' Sloane Stephens their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

  • Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating China's Wang Yafan in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

  • France's Caroline Garcia makes a backhand return to Australia's Zoe Hives during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

  • Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Robin Haase of the Netherlands in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Frances Tiafoe rolled up his sleeve, flexed and slapped his biceps muscle five times to celebrate the biggest victory of his career, a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 comeback against two-time Grand Slam finalist and No. 5 seed Kevin Anderson in the Australian Open's second round.

The 20-year-old Tiafoe trailed by a set and 3-0 in the second Wednesday before turning the match around as Anderson's big serve slowed down because of problems with his right arm. Anderson was repeatedly visited by a trainer during changeovers and he lost about 5 mph (8 kph) on his first serves as the match wore on.

Anderson was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year and at the U.S. Open in 2017 and had won all three previous matchups against the 39th-ranked Tiafoe.

Now Tiafoe is into the third round at a major for the second time, equaling his best showing.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

