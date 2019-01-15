Big flex: Tiafoe, 20, stuns Anderson at Australian Open

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Robin Haase of the Netherlands in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Associated Press

France's Caroline Garcia makes a backhand return to Australia's Zoe Hives during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Associated Press

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating China's Wang Yafan in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Associated Press

Hungary's Timea Babos makes a forehand during to United States' Sloane Stephens their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Associated Press

United States' Sloane Stephens celebrates after defeating Hungary's Timea Babos in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Associated Press

United States' Sloane Stephens, left, is congratulated by Hungary's Timea Babos after winning their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Associated Press

United States' Mackenzie McDonald hits a forehand return to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Associated Press

Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates after defeating United States' Mackenzie McDonald in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Associated Press

South Africa's Kevin Anderson waves as he leaves the court after losing his second round match to United States' Frances Tiafoe at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Associated Press

United States' Frances Tiafoe celebrates after defeating South Africa's Kevin Anderson in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Associated Press

United States' Frances Tiafoe celebrates after defeating South Africa's Kevin Anderson in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Frances Tiafoe rolled up his sleeve, flexed and slapped his biceps muscle five times to celebrate the biggest victory of his career, a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 comeback against two-time Grand Slam finalist and No. 5 seed Kevin Anderson in the Australian Open's second round.

The 20-year-old Tiafoe trailed by a set and 3-0 in the second Wednesday before turning the match around as Anderson's big serve slowed down because of problems with his right arm. Anderson was repeatedly visited by a trainer during changeovers and he lost about 5 mph (8 kph) on his first serves as the match wore on.

Anderson was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year and at the U.S. Open in 2017 and had won all three previous matchups against the 39th-ranked Tiafoe.

Now Tiafoe is into the third round at a major for the second time, equaling his best showing.

