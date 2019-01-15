ICC judges acquit former Ivory Coast president Gbagbo

hello

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, where judges were expected to issue rulings on requests by Gbagbo and ex-government minister Charles Ble Goude to have their prosecutions thrown out for lack of evidence. Associated Press

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, where judges were expected to issue rulings on requests by Gbagbo and ex-government minister Charles Ble Goude to have their prosecutions thrown out for lack of evidence. Associated Press

Supporters of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo rally outside the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, where judges were expected to issue rulings on requests by Gbagbo and an ex-government minister Charles Bee Goude to have their prosecutions thrown out for lack of evidence. Associated Press

A supporter of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo wears a t-shirt reading "Gbagbo Is Coming Soon" during a rally outside the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, where judges were expected to issue rulings on requests by Gbagbo and an ex-government minister Charles Ble Goude to have their prosecutions thrown out for lack of evidence. Associated Press

Supporters of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo rally outside the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, where judges were expected to issue rulings on requests by Gbagbo and an ex-government minister Charles Ble Goude to have their prosecutions thrown out for lack of evidence. Associated Press

Supporters of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo rally outside the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, where judges were expected to issue rulings on requests by Gbagbo and an ex-government minister Charles Bee Goude to have their prosecutions thrown out for lack of evidence. Associated Press

Supporters of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo rally outside the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, where judges were expected to issue rulings on requests by Gbagbo and an ex-government minister Charles Bee Goude to have their prosecutions thrown out for lack of evidence. Associated Press

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, where judges were expected to issue rulings on requests by Gbagbo and ex-government minister Charles Ble Goude to have their prosecutions thrown out for lack of evidence. Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Judges at the International Criminal Court have acquitted former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and former youth minister Charles Ble Goude of crimes committed following disputed elections in 2010, saying prosecutors failed to prove their case.

In a stunning blow to prosecutors, Presiding Judge Cuno Tarfusser ordered the immediate release of the 73-year-old Gbagbo and Ble Goude, following the judgment midway through their trial.

Tarfusser said Tuesday that a majority of the three-judge chamber ruled that "the prosecutor has failed to satisfy the burden of proof" against both men.

Lawyers for Gbagbo and Ble Goude asked judges last year to acquit both men for lack of evidence at the end of the prosecution case in their trial that began just under three years ago.