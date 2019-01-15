Police close investigation into 2003 killing; suspect died
Updated 1/15/2019 7:29 AM
hello
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Police say they've closed the investigation into a 2003 killing after determining that a man who died of a drug overdose in 2017 is believed to be the killer.
The body of 28-year-old Joshua Salyer was found wrapped in cardboard and plastic inside a recycling bin at a recycling center in Fort Wayne. He'd been shot. Police say a witness came forward last year who identified the alleged killer, who died at the age of 39. The killing was reportedly over a $30 debt.
The suspect had a criminal record that included drug charges.
Salyer's mother, Debra Argerbright, says she had hoped to face her son's killer in court one day. She noted: "Obviously, that's not going to happen."
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.