Gunfire, blast at upscale complex in Kenya's capital

This frame taken from video shows a scene of an explosion in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Tuesday Jan. 15, 2019. Gunfire and explosions were reported near an upscale hotel complex. Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya -- An upscale complex in Kenya's capital is under attack, with a blast and heavy gunfire.

Witnesses and police at the scene are calling it a terror attack.

The complex in Nairobi includes a large hotel known as DusitD2, banks and offices.Â Several vehicles are burning. People are being rushed and carried from the scene.

Gunfire continues several minutes after the first reports. Black smoke rises from the scene.

Police spokesman Charles Owino says that "we have sent officers to the scene, including from the anti-terrorism unit, but so far we have no more information."

Ambulances and security forces have rushed to the scene, sirens wailing.

What appears to be plainclothes security forces are seen inching their way toward the scene, guns in hand.

The attack immediately reminds many Kenyans of the Westgate Mall attack in Nairobi in 2013, when al-Shabab extremists burst into the luxury shopping center, hurling grenades and starting a days-long siege that left 67 people dead.

