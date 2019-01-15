 
News

Documents: OxyContin maker boasted about potential sales

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/15/2019 3:59 PM
BOSTON -- A member of the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma told people gathered at the prescription opioid painkiller's launch party in the 1990s that it would be "followed by a blizzard of prescriptions that will bury the competition."

That's according to court documents filed Tuesday in a case brought by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey that accuses Purdue Pharma and its executives of deceiving patients and doctors about the risks of opioids.

The documents add new details about former Purdue Pharma President Richard Sackler's role in overseeing sales of OxyContin.

Purdue Pharma accused the attorney general's office of cherry-picking from millions of emails and documents to create "biased and inaccurate characterizations" of the company and its executives. The company said it will "aggressively defend against these misleading allegations."

