The Latest: Holcomb suggests another boost for teacher pay

In this Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks about his agenda priorities for the upcoming legislative session in Zionsville, Ind. Members of the General Assembly will return Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, to the Statehouse in Indianapolis for a session expected to last until late April. Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Latest on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's State of the State speech (all times local):

7 p.m.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is targeting some more state money toward a goal of boosting teacher pay.

Holcomb used his State of the State speech Tuesday evening to announce plans to pay off $140 million in teacher pension obligations owed by school districts over the next two years. The Republican governor says 100 percent of that money should go toward teacher pay raises.

The extra money would amount to about 1 percent more money to school districts. Holcomb and Republican legislative leaders have talked about the importance of finding ways to address Indiana's lagging teacher salaries, but the governor last week proposed just a 2 percent funding increase for public schools each of the next two years.

Holcomb also renewed his support for a state hate crimes law, saying the issue "has to do with people's dignity."

5:30 a.m.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he'll talk about the need for a state hate crimes law during his State of the State speech.

The Republican governor will be giving his third such speech Tuesday evening before a joint session of the Indiana House and Senate.

Holcomb said Monday he would also discuss education funding but didn't give details. Holcomb and Republican legislative leaders have talked about the importance of boosting teacher salaries, but the governor has proposed just a 2 percent funding increase for public schools each of the next two years.

Holcomb says Indiana needs to adopt a law specifically against crimes fueled by biases over race, religion and sexual orientation.

Democratic Rep. Greg Porter of Indianapolis says Holcomb must show passionate support to help the proposal become law.