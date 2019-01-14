Utah, BYU extend home-and-home football series through 2024
Updated 1/14/2019 12:16 PM
hello
SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah and BYU announced Monday that they are extending their home-and-home football series another two years through 2024.
The new agreement adds a game in Provo on Sept. 16, 2023, and a game in Salt Lake City on Sept. 7, 2024.
The two teams were already contracted to play through Sept. 3, 2022.
The in-state rivals open the 2019 season facing one another in Provo.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.