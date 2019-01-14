 
News

Nigeria Chief Justice forced from office, faces trial

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted1/14/2019 7:00 AM
hello

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- Nigeria's Chief Justice is scheduled to be arraigned at the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja on charges of failing to declare his assets and for holding foreign bank accounts.

The federal government ordered Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen to immediately vacate his office as head of the country's judiciary Saturday.

The Chief Justice has a key role in resolving election disputes and Nigeria will vote for a new president in February. This is the first time a Nigerian Chief Justice is standing trial.

On Monday a team of 94 lawyers arrived at the tribunal to defend Onnoghen, whose appointment had suffered unprecedented delay by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators argues that Onnoghen is being wrongly prosecuted and threatened to resume attacks on oil wells.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 