Mother charged in crash that killed 23-month-old daughter

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/14/2019 12:00 PM
CHICAGO -- A woman has been charged in connection with the downtown Chicago vehicle crash that left her young daughter dead.

Adreannia Donaldson of Chicago faces a felony aggravated drunken driving charge and four traffic citations in the Friday crash on Lower Wacker Drive. Prosecutors say the 29-year-old woman had no driver's license, no insurance and had a combination of drugs and alcohol in her system. A judge ordered Donaldson held on $20,000 bail and barred her from driving.

Prosecutors say Donaldson tried to make an improper left turn when another vehicle struck her car. Authorities say the impact ejected Donaldson's daughter, Amaria Glenn, from the vehicle. An autopsy found the girl died of injuries suffered in the crash. Donaldson had no listed phone number to reach her for comment.

