Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets past Trail Blazers, 116-113

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard heads off the court as time runs out in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 116-113. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts after scoring a basket over Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 116-113. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, celebrates after scoring a basket with guard Jamal Murray, right, as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 116-113. Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, right fouls Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as he collects his rebound late in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 116-113. Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard, right, fights for control of a rebound with Denver Nuggets guard Malik Beasley in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Denver. Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner, left, works the ball inside as Denver Nuggets guard Malik Beasley defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, travels under the arm of Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic as he blocks the lane in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Malik Beasley, front, drives to the rim as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 116-113. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Denver. Associated Press

DENVER -- Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 40 points, Jamal Murray fought through a bloody lip to add 24 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-113 on Sunday night.

Jokic finished a point off his career high. He added 10 rebounds and eight assists, just missing his sixth-triple double of the season.

Murray's lip was bloodied when he took an elbow to the mouth from Jusuf Nurkic on a drive to the basket early in the third quarter. Murray hit both free throws before heading to the locker room to get the injury tended to. He was back in the game within minutes, and grabbed a rebound off his own missed shot in the final moments, hitting both free throws after he was fouled to help the Nuggets stave off Portland.

Denver rebounded from a loss at Phoenix on Saturday night for its 12th home win in a row.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 26 points, and CJ McCollum had 18 points. The Trail Blazers had won four straight.

Lillard put in a reverse layup to put the Trail Blazers up by two with 5:48 remaining in the third quarter. But the Nuggets closed the period on a 17-10 run to take a 93-88 lead into the fourth. Jokic had 15 of his points in the period, including two 3-pointers during the Nuggets' surge and also added an assist on an alley-oop pass that Mason Plumlee finished with a one-handed dunk.

Portland, though, scored the first six points of the fourth, moving in front by a point on Evan Turner's jumper.

It was tied at 108 when Jokic hit a floater in the lane to put the Nuggets on top with 1:07 left to play. He added a pair of free throws moments later only to see Lillard drive to the basket for a dunk. With 30.6 seconds, Murray hit a jumper, but McCollum connected on 3-pointer to pull Portland within one with 27.7 seconds left.

Denver ran the clock down and Murray let a jumper fly that hit the back of the rim and bounced out. Murray grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws with 3 seconds left. Portland had just enough time for a long 3-point try by Lillard at the buzzer, but - Paul Millsap in his face - it was off the mark.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: F Maurice Harkless remains sidelined by a left knee injury.

Nuggets: G Gary Harris missed a fourth straight game with left hamstring tightness. ... F Trey Lyles missed his second game in a row with a right wrist sprain. ... Jokic scored a career-best 41 points against Brooklyn on Nov. 7, 2017.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Sacramento on Monday night.

Nuggets: Host Golden State on Tuesday night

