 

Trump dodges question on whether he has worked for Russia

 
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/13/2019 9:34 AM
hello
  • President Donald Trump attends a roundtable discussion on border security with local leaders, Friday Jan. 11, 2019, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.

    President Donald Trump attends a roundtable discussion on border security with local leaders, Friday Jan. 11, 2019, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Associated Press

President Donald Trump avoided giving a direct answer when asked if he currently is or has ever worked for Russia

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 