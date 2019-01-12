The Latest: French yellow vest protesters number 32,000

-
A protestor hold a smoke grande during a demonstration in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
A police officer aims a flash ball gun during clashes with yellow vest protesters on the famed Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
Volunteer first responders tend to a yellow vest protester during clashes on the famed Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
A protester hit by a flash-ball is treated during a yellow vest demonstration in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
Yellow vest protesters demonstrate peacefully in downtown Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
A yellow vest protester demonstrates peacefully in downtown Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
French riot police advances in a cloud of tear gas during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
French plainclothes detain a bleeding, handcuffed protestor, during a yellow vest demonstration in Marseille, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
A man rubs his eyes as others set up barricades in a cloud of tear gas during demonstration in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
French police take positions in a cloud of tear gas during a yellow vest protest in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
A yellow vest protestor holds a placard during clashes in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
Yellow vest protestors break open a glass recycling container to arm themselves with glass bottles during clashes in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
Yellow vest protestors set up barricades during a demonstration in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
Yellow vest protestors run for cover as French riot police advances during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
A yellow vest protester throws debris at riot police amid tear gas smoke during clashes around the Arc of Triomphe, in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
Yellow vest demonstrators take cover during clashes with French riot police during a demonstration in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
French police take positions during a yellow vest protest in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
Yellow vest protesters take shelter as riot police use a water canon during clashes around the Arc of Triomphe, in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
Yellow vest protesters pass through the old harbor as they demonstrate in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
French plainclothes police drag a bleeding, handcuffed protestor, during a yellow vest demonstration in Marseille, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
Riot Police take position during clashes with yellow vest protesters around the Arc of Triomphe, in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
French police fires tear gas as yellow vest demonstrators set up barricades in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
A yellow vest protester taunts riot police during clashes around the Arc of Triomphe in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
French police fires tear gas during a yellow vest demonstration in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
Yellow vest protesters pass through the old harbor as they demonstrate in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
Riot police take position during clashes yellow vest protesters clash around the Arc of Triomphe in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
A demonstrator runs away after being sprayed with a water canon in clouds of teargas as yellow vest protesters clash with riot police on the famed Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
Yellow vest protesters demonstrate in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
A yellow vest protestor passes a shop window in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
Yellow vest protesters stand near the Arc de Triomphe within view of the Eiffel Tower, background, during a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests.
Associated Press
PARIS -- The Latest on French yellow vest protests (all times local):
4:50 p.m.
The French Interior Ministry says about 32,000 people have turned out in yellow vest demonstrations across France, including 8,000 in Paris, where scuffles broke out between protesters and police.
The ministry said more than 100 people have been arrested Saturday in Paris and other French cities, including 82 who were in police custody.
Thousands also marched Saturday in Bourges, in central France, where online groups of yellow vests had called for action on the ninth straight weekend of protests against economic disparities.
Some scuffles broke out when people threw projectiles at police and set fire to a rubbish bin in the small, picturesque streets of Bourges but most protesters walked peacefully on the town's wide avenues.
In the French capital, tensions rose between protesters and police at the end of the march, near the Arc de Triomphe monument.
___
3:40 p.m.
Repeated scuffles broke out between French anti-government protesters and police near the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris.
Security forces used tear gas and a water cannon to push back some protesters who were throwing rocks and other objects at them.
Paris police say at least 53 people were arrested before and during the protest in the French capital. They have also arrested some protesters during scuffles near the Arc de Triomphe.
Police armored vehicles have been set up near the monument to help prevent protesters from getting to the nearby Champs-Elysees. A car ban was established on the famous avenue.
Saturday's actions came on a ninth weekend of yellow vest demonstrations to denounce President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies that protesters consider as favoring the rich.
___
8 a.m.
The central French city of Bourges is shuttering shops to brace for possible violence between police and yellow vest protesters, as the nationwide movement seeks a new stage for its weekly demonstrations.
Paris, too, is hunkering down for a ninth weekend of anti-government protests Saturday. France's government has deployed 80,000 security forces for the day, and Interior Minister Christophe Castaner threatened tough retaliation against violence.
Online groups mounted calls through the week for mass protests in Bourges, but Paris police said they wouldn't let down their guard, notably around government buildings and the Champs-Elysees, scene of repeated rioting in past protests.
The protest movement waned over the holidays but appears to be resurging, despite concessions by President Emmanuel Macron. Protesters want deeper changes to France's economy and politics.