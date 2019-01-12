The Latest: French yellow vest protesters number 32,000

A protestor hold a smoke grande during a demonstration in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

A police officer aims a flash ball gun during clashes with yellow vest protesters on the famed Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

Volunteer first responders tend to a yellow vest protester during clashes on the famed Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

A protester hit by a flash-ball is treated during a yellow vest demonstration in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters demonstrate peacefully in downtown Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

A yellow vest protester demonstrates peacefully in downtown Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

French riot police advances in a cloud of tear gas during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

French plainclothes detain a bleeding, handcuffed protestor, during a yellow vest demonstration in Marseille, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

A man rubs his eyes as others set up barricades in a cloud of tear gas during demonstration in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

French police take positions in a cloud of tear gas during a yellow vest protest in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

A yellow vest protestor holds a placard during clashes in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

Yellow vest protestors break open a glass recycling container to arm themselves with glass bottles during clashes in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

Yellow vest protestors set up barricades during a demonstration in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

Yellow vest protestors run for cover as French riot police advances during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

A yellow vest protester throws debris at riot police amid tear gas smoke during clashes around the Arc of Triomphe, in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

Yellow vest demonstrators take cover during clashes with French riot police during a demonstration in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

French police take positions during a yellow vest protest in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters take shelter as riot police use a water canon during clashes around the Arc of Triomphe, in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters pass through the old harbor as they demonstrate in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

French plainclothes police drag a bleeding, handcuffed protestor, during a yellow vest demonstration in Marseille, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

Riot Police take position during clashes with yellow vest protesters around the Arc of Triomphe, in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

French police fires tear gas as yellow vest demonstrators set up barricades in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

A yellow vest protester taunts riot police during clashes around the Arc of Triomphe in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

French police fires tear gas during a yellow vest demonstration in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters pass through the old harbor as they demonstrate in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

Riot police take position during clashes yellow vest protesters clash around the Arc of Triomphe in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

A demonstrator runs away after being sprayed with a water canon in clouds of teargas as yellow vest protesters clash with riot police on the famed Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters demonstrate in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press

A yellow vest protestor passes a shop window in Bourges, central France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Paris brought in armored vehicles and the central French city of Bourges shuttered shops to brace for new yellow vest protests. The movement is seeking new arenas and new momentum for its weekly demonstrations. Authorities deployed 80,000 security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. Associated Press