Police fatally shoot man in southeastern Indiana

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/12/2019 5:57 PM
HUBBELLS CORNER, Ind. -- State police say officers fatally shot a man in southeastern Indiana after he pointed a firearm at them as they were responding to a disturbance.

Indiana State Police said a state trooper and a Dearborn County Sheriff's deputy were investigating a report of an armed man when they approached a home Saturday morning in rural Dearborn County, about 30 miles west of Cincinnati.

Police said that as the officers neared that home a man pointed a firearm at them and both officers fired their weapons.

The man was struck at least once by the gunfire, and was pronounced dead at a hospital in nearby Batesville.

The man's name was not immediately released by police.

Neither officer was injured. State police will investigate the shooting near the village of Hubbells Corner.

