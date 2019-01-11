 
Lifestyle

Italian fashion houses get refashioned for future growth

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/11/2019 10:02 AM
    FILE - IN THIS Dec. 2, 2018 file photo, Donatella Versace salutes during the Versace fashion show in New York. Gianni Versaceâs entrance into the fashion group owned by American designer Michael Kors was finalized last week. The Milan Fashion Week devoted to fall and winter menswear opens on Friday. Associated Press

    FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo designer Angela Missoni acknowledges applauses at the end of the Missoni women's Spring/Summer 2018/19 fashion collection, presented in Milan. For Italyâs family-run fashion brands, generational change makes a future path especially important. The Milan Fashion Week devoted to fall and winter menswear opens on Friday. Associated Press

    FILE- In this Friday, June 15, 2018 file photo, a model wears a creation part of the Ermenegildo Zegna men's Spring-Summer 2019 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy. Italian fashion houses are refashioning themselves for future growth to stay on trend. The Milan Fashion Week devoted to menswear for next fall and winter opens on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 with Ermenegildo Zegna, which made its first move to expand abroad with the Zegna Groupâs summer acquisition of American brand Thom Browne. Associated Press

MILAN -- To stay on trend, Italian fashion houses are refashioning themselves for future growth.

The Milan Fashion Week devoted to fall and winter menswear opens on Friday with Ermenegildo Zegna's preview. The company made its first move to expand abroad with the Zegna Group's summer acquisition of American brand Thom Browne. The Gianni Versace fashion house's entrance into the group owned by American designer Michael Kors was finalized last week.

The merger-and-acquisition trend in fashion offers sources of cash and footholds in new markets to brands that want to gain the scale for an international expansion, especially if their target is the tricky Asian market.

For Italy's family-run fashion brands, generational change makes a future path especially important.

