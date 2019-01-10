Parts of Austria, southern Germany sink deeper into snow

Snow ploughs clean the Autobahn A9 near Bad Klosterlausnitz, eastern Germany, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 after Thuringia was hit by snowfall. (Jens Henning/dpa via AP) Associated Press

A train is covered by snow in Berchtesgaden, southern Germany, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 after the train operation in the border region between Germany and Austria were stopped due to heavy snow fall. (Tobias Hase/dpa via AP) Associated Press

A truck sits on the Autobahn A8 after a crash near Bernau, southern Germany, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 when southern Germany and Austria were hit by heavy snow fall. (Josef Reisner/dpa via AP) Associated Press

A man cleans his car from snow at the early morning after heavy snow fall in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Associated Press

A man makes his way at the early morning after heavy snow fall in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Associated Press

BERLIN -- Heavy snow is ongoing in parts of Austria and southern Germany, with several places cut off and the bad weather expected to last until Friday morning.

Austrian police said Thursday that a 16-year-old boy from Australia was killed in an avalanche in St. Anton am Arlberg as he was skiing with his family on Wednesday. That brought to at least 15 the number of weather-related deaths reported in Europe over the last week.

Several railway lines in the Alps were closed because of the snow, trucks and cars got stuck for hours on a highway in southwestern Germany and schools were closed in parts of Bavaria.

Roads into several places were closed, among them Galtuer in western Austria, where a massive avalanche in 1999 killed 31 people.