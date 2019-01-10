 
New Orleans appears closer to short-term rental restrictions

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/10/2019 4:25 PM
NEW ORLEANS -- "Whole-home" vacation rentals such as those arranged online by Airbnb could soon be outlawed in New Orleans.

City council members prepared Thursday to advance the latest version of a proposal to strengthen regulations on short-term rentals in the tourism-dependent city.

Member Kristin Gisleson Palmer unveiled the proposal late last year. It would limit short-term rental licenses in residential areas to one owner-occupied property apiece. It addresses complaints that outside investors have bought up homes for vacation rentals, driving up property values and taxes and driving out full-time residents.

Some short-term rental property owners demonstrated against the proposal outside City Hall.

Council members discussed eventually allowing whole-home rentals in economically struggling residential areas. They are also considering ways to regulate short-term rentals in multi-unit buildings in areas zoned for businesses.

