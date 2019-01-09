March trial set for Illinois man accused of Iowa slaying
Updated 1/9/2019 11:31 AM
BURLINGTON, Iowa -- A March trial has been scheduled for an Illinois resident accused of killing a man in southeast Iowa.
Des Moines County court records say 29-year-old Antoine Spann, of Dalton, Illinois, was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, but a judge granted him a delay . The new starting date is March 12.
He's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony for the death of 26-year-old Demarcus "Peanut" Chew. Chew was shot to death Sept. 10, 2017, in a car outside the home of his mother in Burlington.
