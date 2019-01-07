 
College Sports

Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins declares for NFL draft

 
By MITCH STACY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/7/2019 3:03 PM
hello

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Record-setting Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. says he is leaving school to enter the NFL draft.

The third-year sophomore announced Monday on Twitter that he will depart the program after one year as a starter in which he broke most school and Big Ten single-season passing records. He also finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

Haskins is projected to be a first-round draft pick.

His decision comes after he completed 25 of 37 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl, which also was the last game for retiring coach Urban Meyer.

The announcement Friday that Georgia quarterback Justin Fields would transfer to Ohio State divulged Haskins' decision. Haskins said he and Fields talked before Fields made the decision to come to Ohio State with a chance to be the starter next season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 