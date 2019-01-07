Trump to deliver prime-time address Tuesday night on what he calls a border 'crisis' amid ongoing shutdown fight
Updated 1/7/2019 1:57 PM
hello
WASHINGTON -- Trump to deliver prime-time address Tuesday night on what he calls a border 'crisis' amid ongoing shutdown fight .
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.