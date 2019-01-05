90 flights canceled at Munich airport due to heavy snowfall

A snow plow cleans the main road out of a valley that was blocked after heavy snow falls in Vilzmoos, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Associated Press

A ski tourist removes snow froths car after heavy snow falls in Vilzmoos, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Associated Press

A pier is snow covered after heavy snow falls during the night at the Koenigssee lake in Berchtesgaden, southern Germany, Saturday, Jan.5, 2019. (Tobias Hase/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Media people are covered with snow as they interview politicians during the winter meeting of the Christian Social Union in Seeon, southern Germany, Saturday, Jan.5, 2019. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Coral singer in traditional costumes walk through the snow in Eglingen, southern Germany, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP) Associated Press

BERLIN -- Munich Airport says about 90 flights have been canceled because of heavy snowfall affecting parts of Central Europe.

Southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland saw several inches (centimeters) of fresh snow early Saturday.

According to German news agency dpa, the cancelations in Munich affected about one in 10 flights Saturday at Germany's second-biggest airport.