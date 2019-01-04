Newly empowered House Dems pass funding plan without wall

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, talks with reporters as he walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, after returning from a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. Associated Press

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., center, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., push back on President Donald Trump's demand for funding to build a wall on the US-Mexico border as the partial government shutdown is in its second week, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Associated Press

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, talks with reporters as he walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, after returning from a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks in the press briefing room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Washington. Associated Press

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, joined at right by Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., pushes back on President Donald Trump's demand to fund a wall on the US-Mexico border with the partial government shutdown in its second week, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- On their first day in the majority, House Democrats have passed a plan to re-open the government without funding President Donald Trump's promised border wall.

The largely party-line votes Thursday night came after Trump made a surprise appearance at the White House briefing room, pledging to keep up the fight for his signature campaign promise.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump and Senate Republicans should "take yes for an answer" and approve the border bill, which was virtually identical to a plan the Senate adopted on a voice vote last month. Pelosi told reporters: "We're not doing a wall."

President Donald Trump has taken just as firm a stance not to re-open the government unless money is provided for a wall on the border.